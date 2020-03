The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says two people were stabbed to death and two others were stabbed and are recovering from their injuries Tuesday evening.

One male suspect is in custody, the sheriff's office says, and that there is no threat to the public at this time, WTMJ reports.

The stabbing happened Oak Grove Lane in Waukesha at around 6:45 p.m.

The victims have not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.