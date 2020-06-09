2 people test positive for COVID-19 at Arena Cheese works in Iowa Co.

Two people have tested positive at the Arena Cheese works in Iowa County, health officials say.

The Iowa County Health Department has launched a public health investigation in order to track, trace and contain COVID-19 at the facility in Arena, Wisconsin.

“We want to assure the community that leadership and staff at the facility are taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the viruss," said Debbie Siegenthaler, the Health Officer/Director at the Iowa County Health Department.

The health department says a plan has been developed in order to test all close contacts to the two positive cases, including employees.

The identities of the two people who tested positive will not be released, in order to protect their privacy and their families.

“Arena Cheese is committed to providing a safe environment for all our employees. We have implemented workplace practices designed to minimize risk, including extra cleaning and disinfecting, personal protective equipment, strict symptom monitoring, hand hygiene and other workplace controls” said Bill Hanson, Vice President, Arena Cheese.

A “public health investigation” is launched when two or more cases are identified in a workplace.

