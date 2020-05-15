2 people fighting life-threatening injuries after drivers collide in Dane Co.

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after one driver crossed the center line and struck the other driver in Dane County Friday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man from Evansville was driving a 2007 silver Saturn ION northbound on CTH A around 11 a.m. when he crested a hill on a curve and crossed the center line.

That's when his vehicle suddenly smashed into a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 50-year-old mother with her 22-year-old daughter in the passenger seat.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they had to "extricate" the mother and daughter from their vehicle.

The Evansville man was brought by Med Flight with life-threatening injuries to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office says.

Meanwhile, the mother was brought to a local hospital by ambulance with "serious, possibly life-threatening injuries," according to the Sheriff's Office. The daughter was also brought to the hospital, apparently with only minor injuries.

Names are being withheld due to the severity of injuries, authorities say.