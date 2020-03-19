2 suspects steal elderly neighbor's wallet after falling victim to scam: Janesville police

The Janesville Police Department is investigating after an elderly homeowner let two men into his home, who said they could fix his roof.

Police say while one of the men talked with the homeowner, the other went through the home, eventually finding thee homeowner's wallet - and stole it.

Janesville police offered a few tips to help people avoid falling victim to syuch scams:

- Don't let unknown people inside your home that you don’t have a previously scheduled an appointment with.

- Legitimate businesses provide their employees with identification that they can provide. Ask the person for identification.

- There are licensed and approved door-to-door sales in the City of Janesville. These businesses are required to obtain a solicitor’s license from the city clerk for most door-to-door sale activities (with the exception of certain types of business). Residents can ask to see the City of Janesville Solicitor’s License as well, which should have a photo attached to it.

- Contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 if you have any concerns that the individual(s) are not legitimate employees. A description of the suspect(s) will be helpful to the responding officer. In addition try to obtain a vehicle description, and if possible license plate number.

