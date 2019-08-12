2 teens arrested, 1 at large for car theft on east side

Madison police are searching for one of three teens responsible for stealing a car from a parking lot on the city's east side Saturday afternoon.

Police said two 16-year-old females were arrested, but a 17-year-old male got away on foot.

The theft was reported when a 77-year-old woman left Wiggie's Bar on Aberg Avenue around noon on Saturday and realized her Chevrolet Traverse was no longer in the lot. She had left the keys inside.

Responding officers worked with OnStar representatives to track the SUV to the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. OnStar placed an ignition lock on the SUV to prevent it from moving.

When police arrived, three teenagers were running from the car. The male teen went over a 6-foot chain-link fence, but the two female teens were unable to scale it.

Police said the 17-year-old male drove the car. He is a repeat offender and remains at large.

The two females were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - passenger.