2 teens arrested after man found fatally shot in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) -- Police say two teens have been arrested after a man was found fatally shot in Sheboygan.
Officers responded to a call about a disturbance and a gunshot Thursday afternoon and found a 23-year-old man dead on the sidewalk.
Witnesses gave police information about a vehicle that left the scene after the shooting.
Soon after an 18-year-old man was arrested on possible homicide charges and a 17-year-old girl was taken into custody on drug-related charges.
The victim has not been identified.