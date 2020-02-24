14 year-old's accused of stealing BMW and crashing it - twice

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after hitting two vehicles while driving a stolen BMW SUV on Madison's west side Monday.

According to the Madison Police Department, the owner of the BMW says he started the vehicle to warm it up around 7:45 a.m. at his home on Beld Street.

The owner says when he came back to the BMW a few minutes later, the vehicle was gone, according to police.

About an hour later, witnesses reported that a BMW was driving recklessly in the parking lot of the BP gas station on Gammon Road.

When Madison police officers arrived, they learned that the vehicle had now been involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Wendy's parking lot nearby.

Moments later, the BMW had crashed into a second vehicle, this time at the intersection of Gammon and Odana roads, police say.

A witness told officers that the SUV had been spotted in the West Towne Mall parking lot, and had now stopped.

Police say the teens were forced to abandon the SUV because it was so damaged, and tried to outrun the cops on foot.

Madison police officers chased the teens somewhere in the West Towne Mall complex, where officers eventually arrested them.

The two teens are now at the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges to include operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.