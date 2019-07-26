2 teens arrested after vehicle theft

Madison Police say two teens have been arrested after stealing a vehicle out of Dodgeville.

According to Madison Police, the Dane County Communications Center notified area police that a van was just seen weaving in and out traffic lanes while traveling at varying speeds on the West Beltline Highway shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Dispatchers then informed officers the van had been stolen out of Dodgeville.

MPD officers spotted it on S. Gammon Rd. When it stopped, officers ordered the two occupants out at gunpoint.

Two 13-years-old suspects from Verona and Madison were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

The MPD notified Dodgeville Police of the arrests. The owner traveled to Madison, and was reunited with her van.