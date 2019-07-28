Women arrested, officer battered during large fight on State Street

Two women were arrested after a large fight on State Street in Madison early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of State Street for a large disturbance at 2:01 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Pepper sprayed was then deployed in order to disperse a large, fighting crowd.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and would not put her feet in the arrest van. When the officer tried to get the suspect's feet into the vehicle, the suspect kicked the officer in the groin.

The suspect was then charged with battery to a police officer, according to the blog post.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly conduct for the fight on State St, as well as resisting arrest. Both suspects were taken to jail, according to the blog post.