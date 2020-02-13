2-year-old nearly drowns in hotel pool with dozens around him

A toddler came close to dying in a hotel swimming pool as he struggled to stay afloat.

The boy was underwater for about four minutes before someone notices him. (Source: WXYZ, Livonia police handout, CNN)

The 2-year-old went almost unnoticed while dozens around him were playing and splashing around.

Hotel surveillance video shows the boy barely keeping his head above water.

"He's trying to swim,” said Livonia Police Capt. Ron Taig. “I think he's trying to get in a position to get uprighted and he just can't.”

Within moments, the toddler sinks to the bottom of the pool.

“There's a lot of people in the pool,” Taig said. “They're playing and I think he gets lost in the confusion."

The boy is underwater for about four minutes before a young girl notices him.

The 9-year-old grabs her godmother and shows her the unresponsive child at the bottom of the pool.

The toddler is pulled from the water. His body looks lifeless.

Calls are placed to 911, but time is of the essence.

Fortunately for the child, the hotel is hosting a nursing convention. Two nurses start life-saving measures.

"It gives you goosebumps when you see these nurses working on this child,” said Taig. “Multiple rounds of CPR to bring him back."

The boy was revived and rushed to the hospital. He was released the same day.

The boy’s mother was with him at the pool, police said.

Authorities have completed their investigation into the Jan. 24 incident and have turned it over to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

