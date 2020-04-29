20 golf carts still missing after semi stolen in Walworth

Twenty golf carts are still missing after the semi that was hauling them was stolen last week and investigators are asking the public for information to help find them.

According to the Walworth Police Department, the semi was taken from Brown’s Service Wisconsin Golf on Friday, April 25, and video surveillance showed it heading north on Highway 14.

The semi was last spotted by another camera at the Pilot Travel Center, in Beloit, before turning up the next day in Chicago – sans the golf carts.

Investigators are asking for any information from people who may have seen the tractor-trailer during the day it was missing or has information on the whereabouts of the 20 white Club Car golf carts.

Anyone who can help are asked to call Sgt. Det. Jessie Vogt at 262-275-6585 or email him at jvogt@walpd.us.