20-mile section of Interstate Expansion Project completed

Tuesday marked a milestone for the I-39/90 Expansion Project after a 20-mile stretch of the Interstate was completed.

The section runs southbound between County Highway AB near Madison to the Rock River bridge near Edgerton. The speed limit will be posted at 70 mph, but motorists are advised to drive for conditions. Three northbound Interstate lanes in Dane County are anticipated to open on Nov. 21.

The reconstruction and expansion will continue from south of Edgerton to Illinois until winter shutdown.

In late Summer 2020, crews will begin reconstruction of I-39/90 through the core of the Beltline interchange near Madison. Work is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2021.

Work in the Janesville and Beloit areas is also scheduled to be completed in Fall 2021.

