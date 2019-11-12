2019 American Family Insurance Championship proceeds to be announced

The American Family Insurance Championship may be done for 2019, but it still is making an impact in the Madison area .

2019 American Family Insurance Championship host and golfer Steve Stricker, his wife Nicki, and American Family Chair and CEO Jack Salzwedel will be announcing the amount raised during the event.

All proceeds from the Toby Keith concert and golf championship are given to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation for distribution to the American Family Children's Hospital and nearly 100 other charities impacting families and children.

More than $4.7 million has been donated to charity since the inaugural event in 2016.

The championship was held June 21-23 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

The 2020 American Family Insurance Championship will be held June 5-7 at University Ridge Golf Course, with pre-tournament activities beginning Friday, May 29.

Volunteer registration for the fifth annual PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship is open and the public is invited to sign-up to participate. Volunteers pay a $75 registration fee, with proceeds donated to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation.

“Volunteers are critical to our success and we are very grateful for the enthusiastic support we’ve received from the community in the tournament’s first four years,” said Gail Perla, American Family Insurance Championship volunteer coordinator. “Spots do fill quickly, so we encourage anyone interested in volunteering for the 2020 event to sign up now and not delay.”

Information on how to sign up and volunteer at the golf event can be found here.

Jerry Kelly will return as defending champion and Stricker will play in the tournament for the fourth time.