2019 American Girl Benefit Sale: Free tickets available Sunday

The 32nd annual American Girl Benefit Sale is taking place Sunday in Middleton.

The sale is held at the benefit sale warehouse in Middleton at 8830 N. Greenview Dr.

The sale offers genuine American Girl dolls and merchandise at 30–80% off retail prices. Saturday tickets are sold out; shoppers are encouraged to attend on Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon, when they can shop for free.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Madison Children's Museum and American Girl's Fund for Children, which supports dozens of organizations working on behalf of children in the Dane County area. The sale features tens of thousands of American Girl dolls and related merchandise, generously donated by American Girl and Mattel.

Around one hundred volunteers work nearly year-round to ready the merchandise for sale.

Tickets for the Sunday Markdown Sale will be distributed free, on-site at the sale starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, for shopping times from 9 a.m. to noon (last entry is at noon). Paid, early-entry Sunday tickets, for admission between 7 and 8:45 a.m., sold out during the pre-sale this spring.

All attendees must have a ticket and must be at least three years of age to be admitted in the sale warehouse.