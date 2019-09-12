2019 “Go Orange” campaign hopes to raise more than 108,000 meals

Orange shirts, orange hats, and orange accessories. People across Southern Wisconsin wore orange on Thursday to help fight hunger in their area.

People were asked to post photos on NBC 15’s Facebook or on Instagram using the hashtag #Orange4SHFB wearing orange, the symbolic color for hunger.

The goal for 2019 is 3,500 photos. For every picture posted, local sponsors will donate 31 meals to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

As of 4:50 p.m., 2,715 photos were posted. Photos can be posted until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12.

"One in ten struggle with hunger and for kids under the age of eighteen it is one and six," said Kris Tazelaar, Communications Manager for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. "Think about it. Kids who have to go to school, and they don't have enough food in their stomachs from breakfast or dinner last night. So, those are struggles we're trying to end with "Go Orange" to provide meals to those struggling with hunger."

Sponsors for "Go Orange" 2019 include: Lands’ End, Princeton Club, The Little Potato Company, TASC, UW Health, UnityPoint Health - Meriter & Quartz, Automation Components, Inc., Door Creek Dental, Restaino & Associates Realtors and Starion Bank

