2019 'Go Orange' campaign kicks off to fight hunger in our area

Go Orange on Thursday and help fight hunger here at home.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and NBC15 invited you to take action. Join NBC15 and wear orange on Thursday. Take a picture. Have fun with it. Post your photos on NBC15’s Facebook page and on Instagram using #Orange4SHFB.

Lands’ End, Princeton Club, The Little Potato Company, TASC, UW Health, UnityPoint Health - Meriter & Quartz, Automation Components, Inc., Door Creek Dental, Restaino & Associates Realtors and Starion Bank will be providing meals.

September is Hunger Action Month. Orange is the symbolic color for hunger.

