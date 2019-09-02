2019 LaborFest advocates for area unions

Hundreds of people crowded LaborFest in Madison this Labor Day holiday. Unionizing, a contentious issue in Wisconsin, proved to be the center of the event.

Just eight years ago in 2011, former Governor Scott Walker’s Act 10 passed, limiting the power of state unions. On Monday, democratic Governor Tony Evers, and other area politicians, came out in support of unionizing in the state.

Union members and organizers took to the stage, proclaiming their solidarity to a roar of applause.

“Solidarity is about coming together, fighting on the issues that we all believe in,” says Kevin Gundlach, president of South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

LaborFest has a long history in Madison, dating back decades. Organizers say the festival is about more than just a long weekend.

“Sometimes people think it's just Labor Day weekend and we get another day off. That day off is because of the unions,” Gundlach says. “Every holiday off is because of the unions. So this is about not just celebrating what we are and the nature of the work we do, but it's also celebrating all the long-fought battles we had to make sure that people had their rights."

Hundreds of union members filled the Madison Labor Temple grounds, many advocating for unionizing in careers across the board.

“On average we make probably 40 percent more than a non-union sector, because of collective bargaining,” says Scott Bartz, a member of the Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Workers Union. “Instead of the boss or the owner getting all the money, it's divided up amongst the workers."

“It’s the only way you’re going to make money and guarantee your benefits,” says fellow union member Dan Kortte.

Advocates say unions regulate employee safety and salary, while working to bridge the gap between different groups.

“Unions mean workers come together, they support each other, and they get past their prejudices that they've been taught when they were younger,” Gundlach tells NBC15 News. “They move beyond that and they go, 'You know, we can create a better workplace, and a better society.'"

Monday marks the 125th anniversary of Labor Day in the United States.

