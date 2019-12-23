2019 Share Your Holidays meal count update

It has been a great year so far, but we are far from done! We are still accepting donations for our 24th annual Share Your Holidays Campaign. Money, food and volunteers time stays right in southern Wisconsin and benefits our neighbors.

President and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin Michelle Orge joins NBC15's Amy Pflugshaupt to talk about this year's campaign.

At our Share Your Holidays finale on Dec. 11, we announced a grand total of 3.82 million meals raised. On Dec. 23, Orge said the updated total is 4.2 million meals! This year's goal is 4.5 million meals, and there's still time to donate.

If you would still like to make a donation, we are still accepting them through the end of 2019. Click on the Share Your Holidays tab on our website.

There are also volunteer opportunities at Second Harvest six days a week -- An easy way to give back!