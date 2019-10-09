2019 Trick-or-Treating dates and times for South-Central WI

(WMTV)-- Halloween is just around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating times in the area for Halloween.
This list is being updated. If you don't see your community trick-or-treat event here, contact us at news@nbc15.com. We'll update this page until Thursday, October 31.
Adams
Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Avoca
Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.
Baraboo
Oct. 31: 4- 7 p.m.
Barneveld
Oct. 31: 5 - 8 p.m.
Beaver Dam
Oct. 27: 4-6 p.m.
Belmont
Oct. 31: 5 – 7 p.m
Beloit
Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.
Benton
Oct. 31: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Black Earth
Oct. 3!: 5 -8 p.m.
Blanchardville
Oct. 31: 5:30- 8 p.m.
Boscobel
Oct. 31: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Brodhead
Oct. 31 : 4-7 p.m.
Brooklyn
Oct. 31: 4:30 – 8 p.m.
Cambria
Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.
Cambridge
Oct. 31: 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
Camp Douglas
Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Cassville
Oct. 31: 5 – 7:30 p.m.
Columbus
Oct. 26: 5-8 p.m.
Cottage Grove
Oct. 31: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cuba City
Oct. 31: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Darlington
Oct. 31: 5 -7 p.m.
Deerfield
Oct. 31: 5 -7 p.m.
DeForest
Oct. 31: 5 – 7:30 p.m.
Edgerton
Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.
Evansville
Oct. 31: 5 – 7 p.m.
Fitchburg
Oct. 31: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Fennimore
Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Footville
Oct. 31: 5 – 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson
Oct. 27: 1 -4 p.m.
Green Lake
Oct. 27: 3- 5 p.m.
Janesville
Oct. 31: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson
Oct. 26: 3- 6 p.m
Johnson Creek
Oct. 31: 5:30 -7 p.m.
Juneau
Oct. 27: 4- 6 p.m
Lake Mills
Oct. 31: 6- 8 p.m.
Livingston
Oct. 31: 5- 7 p.m.
Lodi
Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.
Madison
Oct. 31: 4-8 p.m.
Marshall
Oct. 31: 4-7
Mauston
Oct. 31: 4- 7p.m.
Mazomanie
Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.
McFarland
Oct. 31: Recommended hours are 5-8 p.m.
Monroe
Oct. 31: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m
Middleton
Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.
Milton
Oct. 31: 5:30- 7:30 p.m.
Monona
Oct. 31: Suggested hours are 5-8 p.m.
Mount Horeb
Oct. 31: Suggested hours 5- 7 p.m.
New Glarus
Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.
Pardeeville
Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Platteville
Oct. 31 : 4:30 -7:30 p.m.
Portage
Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Poynette
Oct. 31: 4-8 p.m.
Prairie du Sac
Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Randolph
Oct. 26: 3-5 p.m.
Reedsburg
Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Sauk City
Oct. 31: 4 -7 p.m.
Stoughton
Oct. 31: 6-8 p.m.
Sun Prairie
Oct. 31: 5- 7 p.m.
Verona
Oct. 31: 5- 8 p.m.
Waterloo
Oct. 27: 2-5 p.m.
Watertown
Oct. 27: 1-4 p.m.
Waunakee
Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.
Whitewater
Oct. 31: 4- 7 p.m.
Windsor
Oct. 31: 5- 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells
Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.