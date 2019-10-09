2019 Trick-or-Treating dates and times for South-Central WI

Halloween is just around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating times in the area for Halloween.

This list is being updated. If you don't see your community trick-or-treat event here, contact us at news@nbc15.com. We'll update this page until Thursday, October 31.

Adams

Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.

Avoca

Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.

Baraboo

Oct. 31: 4- 7 p.m.

Barneveld

Oct. 31: 5 - 8 p.m.

Beaver Dam

Oct. 27: 4-6 p.m.

Belmont

Oct. 31: 5 – 7 p.m

Beloit

Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.

Benton

Oct. 31: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Black Earth

Oct. 3!: 5 -8 p.m.

Blanchardville

Oct. 31: 5:30- 8 p.m.

Boscobel

Oct. 31: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Brodhead

Oct. 31 : 4-7 p.m.

Brooklyn

Oct. 31: 4:30 – 8 p.m.

Cambria

Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge

Oct. 31: 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

Camp Douglas

Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.

Cassville

Oct. 31: 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Columbus

Oct. 26: 5-8 p.m.

Cottage Grove

Oct. 31: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cuba City

Oct. 31: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Darlington

Oct. 31: 5 -7 p.m.

Deerfield

Oct. 31: 5 -7 p.m.

DeForest

Oct. 31: 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Edgerton

Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.

Evansville

Oct. 31: 5 – 7 p.m.

Fitchburg

Oct. 31: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Fennimore

Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.

Footville

Oct. 31: 5 – 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson

Oct. 27: 1 -4 p.m.

Green Lake

Oct. 27: 3- 5 p.m.

Janesville

Oct. 31: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson

Oct. 26: 3- 6 p.m

Johnson Creek

Oct. 31: 5:30 -7 p.m.

Juneau

Oct. 27: 4- 6 p.m

Lake Mills

Oct. 31: 6- 8 p.m.

Livingston

Oct. 31: 5- 7 p.m.

Lodi

Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.

Madison

Oct. 31: 4-8 p.m.

Marshall

Oct. 31: 4-7

Mauston

Oct. 31: 4- 7p.m.

Mazomanie

Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.

McFarland

Oct. 31: Recommended hours are 5-8 p.m.

Monroe

Oct. 31: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m

Middleton

Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.

Milton

Oct. 31: 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Monona

Oct. 31: Suggested hours are 5-8 p.m.

Monroe

Oct. 31: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Mount Horeb

Oct. 31: Suggested hours 5- 7 p.m.

New Glarus

Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.

Pardeeville

Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.

Platteville

Oct. 31 : 4:30 -7:30 p.m.

Portage

Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.

Poynette

Oct. 31: 4-8 p.m.

Prairie du Sac

Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.

Randolph

Oct. 26: 3-5 p.m.

Reedsburg

Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.

Sauk City

Oct. 31: 4 -7 p.m.

Stoughton

Oct. 31: 6-8 p.m.

Sun Prairie

Oct. 31: 5- 7 p.m.

Verona

Oct. 31: 5- 8 p.m.

Waterloo

Oct. 27: 2-5 p.m.

Watertown

Oct. 27: 1-4 p.m.

Waunakee

Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.

Whitewater

Oct. 31: 4- 7 p.m.

Windsor

Oct. 31: 5- 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells

Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.