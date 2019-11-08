2019 Veterans Day deals and offers

Applebees Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service can choose a free meal from a select menu on Monday, Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Their “Wings for Heroes” means you’ll receive one small order of wings with a side of fries.

Bonefish Grill: On Veterans Day, Bonefish Grill is honoring all active and retired service members a complimentary appetizer, such as Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip, or Bang Bang Shrimp.

Cracker Barrel: All U.S. Military Veterans and active duty military receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte (available iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations. 10 percent of sales from select rockers purchased from 10/28-11/11 to Operation Homefront.

Chili's: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can receive a free dine-in meal from a select menu. Beverages and gratuity not included.

Denny'sFree "Build Your Own Grand Slam" breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 11, to active, non-active and retired military personnel with valid military ID or DD214. Beverages not included. Dine-in only.

Dunkin': On Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans and active duty military receive a free donut of their choice. The first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin restaurants will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community.

< ahref="https://www.famousdaves.com/veteransday">Famous Dave’s:Get a free 2 Meat Combo served with one side item and corn bread muffin.

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night is Monday, Nov. 11, with a free "thank you" dinner to anyone who has served in the U.S. military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves).

Great Clips: On Veterans Day, veterans and current military members can receive either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers who purchase a service at Great Clips on Nov. 11 gets a free haircut card to share with a veteran they know. Haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Hy-Vee: Enjoy a free breakfast for veterans and active military members November 11, 2019 from 6 - 11 A.M. Badger Honor Flight will be there to greet our Veterans and pass out applications. The three locations are 675 S. Whitney Way, Madison; 3801 E. Washington Av. Madison; and 2920 Fitchrona Fitchburg.

HopCat-Madison: On Veterans Day, there’s a free meal and soft drink to any veteran or active-duty military service member.

:

All Active duty and Retired Veterans in observance of Veteran’s Day, November 11, are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast.

Joann: Military service members and eligible family members receive 15% off their total purchase every day. Present proof of military service, past or present, or Military Dependent ID at checkout.

Kohl's:Doubling its Military discount valid Thursday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 11, to 30% off in-store purchases. Throughout the year, Kohl's offers Military Mondays with 15% in-store discounts

Little Caesars: On Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., veterans and active military members receive a free $5 Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Offer expires at 2 p.m., even if you are in line.

Memorial UnionWe invite you to join us for a free breakfast, in recognition of the Badgers who have served our country, including our fallen UW–Madison service members. All are welcome to stop by for doughnuts, coffee, and more (available on a first come, first served basis).

The event will include a quintet performance by the Wisconsin National Guard’s 132nd Army Band and remarks at 9:30 a.m. by Bill Davis, a University of Wisconsin–Madison student and Marine Corps veteran, UW–Madison Veteran Services Coordinator Jolene Anders, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor, and Associate Vice Chancellor & Wisconsin Union Director Mark Guthier.

Metcalfe’s Market: Receive 20% off** when you show your military ID from November 9 through November 11. Excludes tobacco, lottery, gift cards and services

Michaels: Present your Military ID card at checkout for 15% off your entire purchase every day. Includes sale items. Some exclusions apply.

Outback Steakhouse:Special 20 percent Heroes Discount November 8-11, 2019.

Olive Garden:

Choose from 6 popular entrees from Olive Garden’s menu for free on Veterans Day.

Lambeau Field: On Monday, Nov. 11, active military members and veterans receive 10 percent off all Packer Pro Shop items. Some exclusions apply. Valid in store only during regular store hours; not available online. There’s also free admission to the Packers Hall of Fame and 25 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages with a military ID.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military guests receive a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday, Nov. 11.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active duty military and reservists with valid military ID or proof of service on Monday, Nov. 11.

Sam's Club: Qualified active or retired military and their spouses who join or renew their Sam's Club membership by January 31, 2021, get a free $10 gift card. Proof of valid U.S. military service identification required.

Sky Zone Madison: In honor of Veterans Day, service members and up to two family members can get a FREE 60 minute jump on November 11. Must present military ID to receive discount. Limited capacity available.

< a href="https://sportclips.com/promotions-partnerships/help-a-hero/help-a-hero">Sport Clips: On Veterans Day, $1 from every haircut service is donated to our VFW Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship. In addition, active-duty military and veterans receive a free haircut with valid ID.

Starbucks: 25 cents for every cup of brewed coffee sold on Monday, Nov. 11, will be divided between Team Rubicon and Team Red, White and Blue. Also, all veterans, active service members and their spouses can receive a free cup of coffee at participating stores.

Target: For a third year, Target offers a 10 percent military discount on one purchase through Nov. 11 for all military personnel, veterans and their families in stores and online. Some product exclusions apply.

TGI Fridays: Military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guests also will receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays. Call your local TGI Fridays for details.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty service members receive a free lunch on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Bring proof of service, such as military or VA card or discharge papers.

Walgreens: Nov. 8 - Nov. 11, veterans, active military and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-priced items with Balance Rewards card and proof of service. VA-enrolled veterans can always get a free flu shot at their local Walgreens.

