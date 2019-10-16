2019 global temperature second warmest on record after record warm September

The numbers are in across the United States for September temperatures and it was another hot one for much of the country. Several states recorded their warmest September ever with many others ranking in the top 10 percent, including Wisconsin. Out of 125 years, with 125 being the warmest year on record, Wisconsin came in at 113.

NOAA announced on October 16th that September 2019 was tied with 2015 as the warmest September on record globally. In addition, the year-to-date temperature through September is the second warmest on record. Some additional statistics from NOAA:

-The September temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.71°F above the 20th century average of 59.0°F (tied with 2015)

-The 10 warmest Septembers have all occurred since 2005, with the last five years (2015-2019) having the five warmest Septembers on record.

-September 2019 also marks the 43rd consecutive September and the 417th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average.

-The year-to-date temperature (Jan-Sep) across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.69°F above the 20th century average of 57.5°F. Only January-September 2016 was warmer (+1.91°F).

-The U.S. had its second warmest September on record, but combining the data with the rest of the continent indicates that North America had its warmest September on record.

-North America had its warmest September since continental records began in 1910.

-The Arctic sea ice coverage (extent) for September was the third lowest on record .

-The Antarctic sea ice extent for September was 1.3% below the 1981-2010 average.

NASA’s independent calculations concluded that September 2019 was the globally second warmest September on record, trailing September 2016. NASA and NOAA use slightly different methods for their analysis. NOAA does not use extrapolation to account for sparse station density at the poles, only reporting the temperature averaged over areas with dense station coverage. NASA’s calculations are extended to account for temperature changes at the poles. Effectively, NASA assumes that the poles are warming at the rate of nearby stations, while NOAA assumes they are warming at the mean global rate.

Our partners at Climate Central combine the NASA and NOAA calculations for the Hottest Years graphic and rebaselines them to a 1881-1910 average, highlighting the warming from the pre-industrial era in relation to the 2°C threshold from the 2015 Paris Agreement. The Climate Central calculation indicates that 2019 is the second warmest year on record (behind 2016) through the end of September.

