2019 one of the wettest on record as fall harvest remains behind

Wisconsin had 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 10th, 2019, according to the USDA'S national Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures averaged about ten degrees below normal this week, with overnight lows dropping into the single digits.

In northern Wisconsin, a lack of snow cover and daytime highs in the 20s froze soils hard by the end of the week. This improved access to the fields, allowing corn and soybean harvest to progress. Tillage and manure spreading halted as the ground hardened, leaving some livestock producers with insufficient manure storage space free for the winter.

More snow fell on southern and eastern Wisconsin both midweek and on the weekend. Insulating snow on top of mud and daytime temperatures above freezing made for very poor field conditions in these areas. Reporters throughout the state noted that grain moistures remained high. With steep drying fees and low commodity prices, some farmers were leaving crops in the fields until they dried down further.

