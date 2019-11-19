2019 remains on pace for one of the warmest years globally

Abnormally cold temperatures since late October continue to dominate the headlines locally. In fact, it's been the coldest start to November ever in Madison, November 1st-18th. The average temperature during this time has only been 27.8 degrees. The second coldest to date average temperatures is 28.7 degrees, set back in 1959. Normal average temperature for this stretch is 29.3 degrees. Madison also tied the second longest streak of at least one inch of snow depth for the month, November 6th-15th. The longest was 13 days set back in 1926.

While it's been cold locally, NOAA announced this week that October 2019 was the second warmest October on record globally, trailing only October 2015. In addition, the year-to-date temperature through October is the second warmest on record, behind 2016.. Some additional statistics:

-The October temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.76°F above the 20th century average of 57.1°F.

-The 10 warmest Octobers have all occurred since 2003, with the last five years (2015-2019) having the five warmest Octobers on record.

-October 2019 also marks the 43rd consecutive October and the 418th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average.

-The year-to-date temperature (Jan-Oct) across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.69°F above the 20th century average of 57.4°F. Only January-October 2016 was warmer (+1.85°F).

-While North America’s October average temperature was close to average (47th warmest), Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania each had one of their 4 warmest Octobers on record (since 1910). South America had its 7th warmest October on record.

NASA’s independent calculations also concluded that October 2019 was the globally second warmest October on record, trailing October 2015. NASA and NOAA use slightly different methods for their analysis. NOAA does not use extrapolation to account for sparse station density at the poles, only reporting the temperature averaged over areas with dense station coverage. NASA’s calculations are extended to account for temperature changes at the poles. Effectively, NASA assumes that the poles are warming at the rate of nearby stations, while NOAA assumes they are warming at the mean global rate.

Our partners at Climate Central combines the NASA and NOAA data for the above Hottest Years graphic and rebaselines it to a 1881-1910 average, highlighting the warming from the early-industrial era in relation to the 2°C (3.6°F) threshold from the 2015 Paris Agreement. The Climate Central calculation indicates that 2019 is the second warmest year on record (behind 2016) through the end of October.

