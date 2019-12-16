2019 wettest year recorded for Wisconsin, Midwest

If you thought 2019 was a wet year, you were right. Climatologists say this year was the wettest ever across Wisconsin and the Midwest since record-keeping began in 1895.

More than 43 inches of rain and snow fell across nine states in the Midwest through November. According to data from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, that breaks the old record set in 1993 by 2 inches.

Climatologist Mike Timlin tells Wisconsin Public Radio that September and October were wet all across the Upper Midwest. Timlin says the amount of rain and snow across the Midwest is about 25% above normal.