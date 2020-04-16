2020 American Family Insurance Championship canceled, but donations aren't

The bad news for golf fans is that the 2020 American Family Insurance Championship has officially been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it’s all said and done and with all the uncertainty with the question marks around health and safety cancelling the tournament for 2020 was really the best decision for all involved” said Jim Buccheim, Vice President of Communications at American Family Insurance.

The good news? The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will immediately distribute $2.8 million to charity organizations, including $1 million to the American Family Children’s Hospital and $800,000 to southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin non-profit organizations the Foundation supported in 2019. The remaining $1 million will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts in Wisconsin.

“We can take a good chunk of that investment that American Family makes as the title sponsor and have the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation turn that investment around into a charity payout.” Buccheim said.

American Family Insurance Championship Host Steve Stricker was disappointed the tournament was canceled, but understood it had to be done. “It was not an easy decision by any means. We know how much this event means to the community, the fans, the volunteers, and the sponsors. We all look forward to it, even the golfers, we look forward to it.’ said Stricker, but added “We will be back. We will be back strong and better than ever in 2021.”

Next year’s AmFam Championship will be played June 5-June 13 at University Ridge Golf Course.

Sponsors, golf ticket holders, concert ticket holders, volunteers and run/walk registrants will be contacted directly by the tournament team in the coming days to discuss refund, carryover to 2021 and donation opportunities.

