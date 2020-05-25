2020 BratFest may be virtual, but the help is real: $56K raised so far

In a normal year, the World's Largest Brat Fest would be wrapping up on Memorial Day - but the coronavirus pandemic changed all of that and forced people to enjoy their brats virtually.

This year's Brat Fest moved online this year and, while you won't actually get one, you'll still be helping local non-profit agencies.

Organizers say they are a little more than a third of the way to their $150,000 goal, having raised $56,000. The money raised will be distributed among 120 local charities.

There's still plenty of time to go, though. This year's Brat Fest doesn't end on Memorial Day. Anyone wanting to donate online still has a week to do so. Donations can be made by going to bratfest.com. In-store donations can be made through the end of June.

Fest-goers have the chance to purchase a virtual meal or beverage: from virtual brats, to virtual Pepsi, to virtual beer. The items range from $3 to $15 a pop.