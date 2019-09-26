2020 Census: “Everyone in the city counts,” including homeless populations

Madison’s Complete Count Committee (CCC) is preparing for Census Day, working to make sure everyone in the city is counted, including homeless populations.

“Everyone in the city counts,” Ben Zellers, staff to the CCC, said on Thursday, ahead of the second committee meeting. “Whoever is living in the U.S. when the Census is being taken, needs to be counted. It’s really about representing the whole community when that Census count is being undertaken.”

Examples of hard-to-count populations, according to the Census Bureau, include: persons experiencing homelessness, undocumented immigrants or persons who distrust the government.

Zellers said the role of the city’s own CCC is two-fold: “(Make) sure that the homeless population is aware of the Census and that it's coming… also (work) with the Census Bureau staff to make sure that they know of shelters, places where homeless populations typically might congregate during the day, afternoon, evening hours.”

Across the state, there are about 4,907 people experiencing homelessness every day, according to a report by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Melissa Sorensen is the executive director of social services at the Salvation Army of Dane County. The Salvation Army offers the only emergency family and women’s shelter in the county.

“Whether they live at the homeless shelter or they live out on the streets or in their car, they very much are a member of our community just like everybody else who has a home,” Sorensen said. “To recognize that there is a population that is not being counted and not being recognized, I think that’s a great start.”

For the first time, the Census will be conducted mostly online. However, without a mailing address to receive an invitation, homeless populations will still have to be counted in person by an enumerator.