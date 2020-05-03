2020 Crystal Apple Awards receives record number of nominations

Although the coronavirus has closed schools for the remainder of the school year, it isn’t stopping NBC15 from celebrating teachers.

In its 25th year, NBC15 received more than 650 nominations from 65 districts for the Crystal Apple Awards.

Usually, an area teacher is surprised in their school, whether it is in a classroom or at a school assembly in front of their students. This year, NBC15 had to come up with a different way to honor them, and got creative on surprising the Crystal Apple Award recipients.

Beginning Monday, NBC15’s Leigh Mills will be honoring five Crystal Apple recipients, and this year will be naming 20 honorable mentions.

The first Crystal Apple recipient will be named on NBC15 News at 6 on Monday.