This year NBC15 is honoring five Crystal Apple awards and naming 20 honorable mentions to celebrate 25 years of recognizing teachers in Southern Wisconsin.

NBC15 received more than 650 nominations from 65 districts for the 2020 Crystal Apple Awards.

2020 Crystal Apple honorable mentions





Penny Bohringer: Teaches second grade at Boscobel Elementary. Nominated for her hands-on teaching style and efforts to promote learning in a fun way for students at home.



Teaches second grade at Boscobel Elementary. Nominated for her hands-on teaching style and efforts to promote learning in a fun way for students at home. Kate Grabow: A kindergarten teacher at Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Delavan. She was nominated for encouraging students in both their strengths and weaknesses so they can develop confidence.



A kindergarten teacher at Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Delavan. She was nominated for encouraging students in both their strengths and weaknesses so they can develop confidence. Kerrie Rashid: Teaches kindergarten at Lodi Primary School. She was nominated for helping kids develop a love of school early on and surprised her students with personalized yard signs telling them how much she misses them after school closed during the pandemic.



Teaches kindergarten at Lodi Primary School. She was nominated for helping kids develop a love of school early on and surprised her students with personalized yard signs telling them how much she misses them after school closed during the pandemic. Nicole Sander: An elementary special education teacher at Highland Community Schools. She was nominated for her work to secure multiple grants to add new technology and a robotic therapy dog that her students can talk to, read to, and play with.



An elementary special education teacher at Highland Community Schools. She was nominated for her work to secure multiple grants to add new technology and a robotic therapy dog that her students can talk to, read to, and play with. Sarah Gorres: A third grade teacher at Yahara Elementary in DeForest. NBC15 received a letter from every student in her classroom talking about how she makes them feel special.



A third grade teacher at Yahara Elementary in DeForest. NBC15 received a letter from every student in her classroom talking about how she makes them feel special. David Holmquist: An English teacher a Craig High School in Janesville. His students created a book with 40 nominations describing his positive personality, and his efforts to make sure students enjoy learning.



An English teacher a Craig High School in Janesville. His students created a book with 40 nominations describing his positive personality, and his efforts to make sure students enjoy learning. Jennifer Schrab: Teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary in Janesville. She was nominated for connecting her students to the world and together helped to donate items to children at a school in Africa.



Teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary in Janesville. She was nominated for connecting her students to the world and together helped to donate items to children at a school in Africa. Jody Smithback: A fourth grade teacher at Sullivan Elementary in Palmyra. She was nominated for promoting hands-on learning and leading multiple after-school projects and clubs.



A fourth grade teacher at Sullivan Elementary in Palmyra. She was nominated for promoting hands-on learning and leading multiple after-school projects and clubs. Jane Danley: She is retiring this year after more than 20 years as a bilingual resource teacher in Madison. She was most recently at Nuestro Mundo Community School.



She is retiring this year after more than 20 years as a bilingual resource teacher in Madison. She was most recently at Nuestro Mundo Community School. Melissa Hernandez: Teaches First grade at Elvehjem Elementary in Madison. She was nominated for diving into research around the science of reading and making sure all her students are on track in learning to read.



Teaches First grade at Elvehjem Elementary in Madison. She was nominated for diving into research around the science of reading and making sure all her students are on track in learning to read. Katherine Tuinstra-Scherek: She is the music director at Jefferson High School. She was nominated for not only focusing on academics, but also on students’ well-being. She is retiring this year.



She is the music director at Jefferson High School. She was nominated for not only focusing on academics, but also on students’ well-being. She is retiring this year. Mackensie Wade: Teaches at Milton West Elementary in Janesville. She was nominated for building a foundation for lifelong learning among her students and helping one in particular with the grief process while teaching their classmates on how to be kind to a struggling friend.

This list will be updated as the teachers are mentioned each day on NBC15 News at