2020 Crystal Apple nominees

Updated: Thu 10:39 AM, May 07, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Full list of the 2020 Crystal Apple nominees:


  • Deirdre Abbott, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
  • Amber Achterberg, Parkview Jr/Sr High School
  • Kristine Adams, Stoughton High School
  • Amber Adams, Stoner Prairie Elementary
  • Gina Ademino, Mazomanie Elementary
  • Jodi Alder, Harrison Elementary - Janesville
  • Brian Anderson, Fall River High School
  • Mrs. Anetta, Prairie Phoenix Academy - Sun Prairie
  • Joan Anthony, Boscobel Middle/High School
  • Allison Arnold, Lincoln Elementary
  • Stephanie Avila, Lighthouse Christian School
  • Susan Bailey, Beloit Learning Academy
  • Lori Barker, Saint Maria Goretti
  • Traci Barnes, Don Smith Learning Academy
  • Chelsea Barnes, Marquette Elementary
  • Mrs. Bartlett Necedah Elementary
  • Jennifer Baumhofer, East Elementary - Jefferson
  • Shannon Baxter, Dodgeville High School
  • Jeffery Behrens, Richland Center High School
  • Anne Beier, Mount Horeb Intermediate Center
  • Bridget Beinborn, Mineral Point Elementary School
  • Susie Belzer, Rockwell Elementary
  • Danielle Bendt, Marshall High School
  • Tracy Betz-Loeffelholz, Northside Elementary Middleton, WI
  • Sara Bille, Prairie View Elementary School
  • Kay Black, Oregon Middle School
  • Haeli Blatchley, Edgerton Elementary School
  • Krishell Blumer, Albrecht Elementary
  • Bruce Bobb, Spring Harbor
  • Gwendolyn Boettcher, DeForest Area High School
  • Penny Bohringer, Boscobel Elementary
  • Amanda Bolan, High Marq Charter School - Montello
  • Cori Bollinger, Jefferson High School
  • Lori Bongert, Rio Elementary
  • Steven Braatz, Sun Prairie High School
  • Jason Brabender, Stoughton High school
  • Kristi Royston Brabender, Wisconsin Heights
  • Sarah Brechtl, Milton High School
  • Claire Breitsma, Kegonsa Elementary
  • Matthew Brennan, Sauk Prairie High School
  • Ashley Brettschneider, Yahara Elementary
  • Lisa Breunig, Park Elementary school
  • Jamie Briggs, Mount Horeb High School
  • Dawn Bright, Randolph Elementary School
  • Julie Brooks, Elvehjem Elementary - Madison
  • Theresa Bryan, Creekside Elementary School
  • Kari Buer, Sauk Trail Elementary School
  • Gina Buettner Yahara Elementary school
  • Eileen Busse, Whitewater High School
  • Candace Bussey, Monticello High School
  • Jessica Buteyn, Brandon School
  • Emily Calcaterra, Washington Elementary
  • Logan Carlton, Edgerton Middle School
  • Emmie Carpenter, Watertown Public High School
  • Rebecca Carvalho, Gordon Olson Middle School
  • Ryan Casey, Stoughton High School Music Teacher - Vocal
  • Gale Chartier, Stoner Prairie Elementary
  • Jennifer Chavez-Mueller, Beloit Townview
  • Tina Christianson, Stoner Prairie Elementary
  • Karen Close, Elm Lawn Elementary
  • Silas Coleman, Richland Center High School
  • Cara Collins, Monona Grove High School
  • Sherry Cook, Parker High School
  • Kathy Cook, Conrad Elvehjem Primary School
  • John Corcoran, Elvehjiem Elementary
  • Margaret Cotter, Edgerton High School
  • Brittany Cox, Netherwood Knoll Elementary
  • Gina Cox, Kong’s Kids Academy
  • Michael Craig, Pardeeville Middle/High School
  • Jason Cree, Kromrey Middle School
  • Valerie Crochiere, River Bluff Middle School - Stoughton
  • Jennifer Crombie, St. Katharine Drexel School
  • Allison Crubaugh, West Elementary School, Jefferson
  • Hilary Curwick, Windsor Elementary School
  • Sherri Damann, St. John’s Lutheran School
  • Megan Danahy, Wonewoc-Center
  • Jane Danley, Nuestro Mundo Community School
  • Jessica Davis, Kegonsa Elementary
  • Margaret Davison, Sun Prairie Westside Elementary
  • Jane Dean, Lodi Middle School
  • Troy Dean, Marshall High School
  • Tara Debilzen, St. Joseph’s Catholic School
  • Michele Debock, Sauk Prairie Middle School
  • Doug Debroux, Oregon High School
  • Molly Deegan, Levi Leonard Elementary
  • Tam Demrow, St. John Little Saints Learning Center
  • Kayleen DeWerd, Glacier Edge Elementary
  • Kevin Diece, Fort Atkinson middle
  • Sean Donagan, Parkview Elementary School
  • Danielle Donnelly, Waterloo Middle School
  • Aleah Donvik, Peace Lutheran Church and School - Sun Prairie
  • Patrick Downey, Sun Prairie High School
  • Johanna Doyle, Country View Elementary School
  • Duane Draper, Barneveld High School
  • Holly Dregne, Elm Lawn Elementary
  • Diane Drives, Huegel Elementary
  • Mary Duffy, Middleton High School
  • Katelyn Dunham, Mount Horeb Primary Center
  • Dave Ebert, Oregon High School
  • Julene Elmer, Juda Schools
  • Judith Emmrich, Goodman South Campus - MATC
  • Laura Emrick, Koshkonong Trails Charter
  • Karen Erickson, Mount Horeb Intermediate Center
  • Rick Evans, Clark Street Community School, Middleton
  • Keola Exum, Sennett Middle School
  • Janett Fandrey, Oregon High School
  • Marlene Feinstein, Glacier Creek Middle School
  • Jessica Fetting, River Bluff Middle School
  • Toni Fischer, Stoughton High School
  • Tara Frey, Bridges Elementary School
  • Diane Frey, Prairie View Elementary School
  • Marc Friedman, Glacier Edge Elementary School
  • Marti Fults, Wisconsin Dells High School
  • Phillip Galarowicz, Madison East High School
  • Susan Gevelber, Madison West High School
  • Denise Gorgen, Mineral Point Elementary
  • Sarah Gorres, Yahara Elementary
  • Kate Grabow, Our Redeemer Lutheran School
  • Tina Greisen, Heritage School - Waunakee
  • Kate Grensing, Deerfield Middle School
  • Beth Grossmeyer, Lakewood School
  • Elaine Guderyon, Sennett Middle School
  • Nori Guest, Kids Express Learning Center
  • Tiffany Haffemann, Arboretum Elementary School
  • Alexis Hail, Douglas Elementary
  • Beth Hall, Madison Country Day School
  • StefanieHanson, Joseph A. Craig
  • Angela Hanson, St. Dennis
  • Darlene Harper, Eagle School of Madison
  • David Haseley, Baraboo High School
  • Carly Hasse, Verona Area High School
  • Kirsten Haukness, Waterloo Middle School
  • Tracy Haupt, Merrimac Community Charter School
  • Kaitlyn Henson, Gordon L. Wilson Elementary School
  • Lindsay Herb, Glacier Edge Elementary School
  • Jennifer Herman, Sun Prairie High School
  • Melissa Hernandez, Elvehjem
  • Leanna Hershey, Indian Mound Middle School, McFarland
  • Char Hillman, St. Peter's Lutheran School
  • Matthew Hofman, Central Wisconsin Christian School
  • Andrea Turetzky Hogan, Glendale Elementary
  • Karen Houlihan, Edgewood Highschool
  • Leah Hover-Preiss, Poynette High School
  • Kris Howard, Lafollette High School
  • Marie Howard, Lodi Primary School
  • Kim Hruby, Rio Elementary
  • Lumei Huang, Verona Area International school
  • Michelle Huber, Edgerton School District
  • Mike Huebner, Glacial Drumlin Middle School
  • Katherine Hurlbert, Eagle Point Elementary
  • Emily Igl Pope, Marshall ELC
  • Allison Jaeger, Oregon Middle School
  • Suzanne Jamieson Huegel Elementary
  • Will Janssen, Mount Horeb High School
  • Katie Jeffery, Cambridge Elementary School
  • Cassie Jemillo, River Bluff Middle School
  • Amy Jenatscheck, Pardeeville Middle School
  • David Jenswold, School for Agricultural and Environment Studies
  • Jason Johnson, Cottage Grove Elementary
  • Deborah Johnson-Bousquet, Sauk Prairie High School
  • Wendy Judd, Sunset Ridge Elementary
  • Crystal Juzwik, Mount Horeb High School
  • Nate Kalscheur, G.L.W. Elementary (Baraboo School District)
  • Michelle Kay, Savanna Oaks Middle School
  • Brailey Kerber, Savanna Oaks Middle School
  • Ashley Kittoe, Parkside elementary
  • Lori Klein, Netherwood Knoll Elementary
  • Lindsay Kline, Patrick Marsh Middle School (PMMS)
  • Kelly Kluck, Brooklyn Elementary School
  • Pam Kluever, Windsor Elementary
  • Danielle Kneiss, Patrick Marsh Middle School
  • John Knoot, Jefferson Middle School
  • Marsy Koca, Gordon Olson Middle School - Mauston
  • Halley Koelsch, Poynette Elementary School
  • Brenda Koester, St Pauls Lutheran School
  • Mary Kohr, St. Jerome School
  • Trevor Kramolis, Stoughton High School
  • Nadalie Kratcha, Lodi Elementary School
  • James Kroll, St. Paul's Lutheran School
  • Joan Kropp Vlcek, St. Joe's Catholic School
  • Jennifer Landas, Netherwood Knoll Elementary
  • Jennifer Larson, Craig High School
  • Katherine Lehto, Monroe High School
  • Heather Levine, Edgerton Middle School
  • Steven Libert, Sauk Prairie Middle School
  • Anna Loef, Glacial Drumlin
  • Michael Loehe, Harrison Elementary
  • Wally Longo, Oregon School District
  • Jennifer Magee, Northside Elementary
  • Christine Maharajh, Blackhawk Middle School
  • Megan Marlewski, West Side Elementary -Mauston
  • Brenda Marquardt, Cushing Elementary
  • Jen Martens, Rusch Elementary
  • Jamie Mawhinney, Glenn Stephens Elementary School
  • Meghan McCall, Jefferson
  • Kelly McCann, Thoreau Elementary
  • Jennifer McCool, Van Buren
  • Keri McCormick, Kennedy Elementary School
  • Shawn McDonough, Rockwell Elementary
  • Karen McDonough, DeForest Area Middle School
  • Meaghan McGuire, Monroe Middle School
  • Maureen McGuire, Jefferson Elementary
  • Jill McGuire, Mineral Point Elementary
  • ChrisMcNeill, The Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Lodi
  • Kayla Meier, Pecatonica Elementary
  • Jeanette Mendoza, Cambria-Friesland Elementary
  • Dave Messmann, Countryview Elementary
  • Andi Meyer, Elvehjem Elementary
  • Lisa Mezei, Sun Prairie High School
  • Brenda Middendorf, Cuba City Elementary
  • Paul Milisch, Madison East High School
  • Kerri Modjeski, Brooklyn Elementary School
  • Katie Moldenhauer, Glacier Edge Elementary School
  • Dave Moon, Reedsburg Area High School
  • Michael Mooney, Jefferson Middle School
  • Carol Morgan,Holy Ghost Immaculate Conception School
  • Amy Mrozinski, Fort Atkinson Middle School
  • Megan Multhaut, Brooklyn Elementary
  • Ryan Mussack, Sauk Prairie High School
  • Vicki Neal, Parkview Elementary School
  • Shannon Nelson, Yahara Valley Elementary School - Edgerton
  • Mark Nepper, Madison West
  • Samantha Neustauder, Bartels Middle School
  • Diane Nice, Doudna Elementary
  • Kirk Nichols, Mount Horeb ELC
  • Elizabeth Nicholson, Abundant Life Christian School
  • Kerry Niemuth, East Elementary
  • Nathaniel Nolden, Wisconsin Dells High School
  • Daniel Nortwen, Stoughton Highschool
  • Chelsey O’Brien. Glacier Creek Middle School
  • Darrin O’Brien, Glacier Edge Elementary
  • Ashley Olson. Beaver Dam Middle School
  • John Olson. Sun Prairie High School
  • Kris Olson, Glacial Drumlin School
  • Leo Olson, Middleton High School
  • Natasha O'Malley, Sun Prairie High School
  • Carlos Orozco, Badger Ridge Middle School
  • Mary Ott, Montello School
  • Stacey Ottman, Riverdale Elementary
  • Lucy Ouellette, Huegal Elementary School
  • Eric Pantano, Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
  • Kelly Patel, Stoughton High School
  • Melissa Paulson, Sand Hill Elementary Stoughton
  • Nick Pedracine, Frank Allis
  • Freddie Pellien, LaFollette High School
  • Molly Peterson, John Muir Elementary
  • Ginny Peterson, Barneveld 4K
  • Kanen Peterson, West Elementary
  • Shelley Petzold, Madison Country Day School
  • Barbara Piatt, Evans elementry
  • Kelly Pickett, Capital High
  • Deb Pierce, Nikolay Middle School
  • Mary Pipal, Pecatonica Elementary School
  • Paul Piyeff, River Bluff Middle School
  • Teresa Ploch, Prairie View Elementary and Beaver Dam High School
  • KatiePrecourt, Edgerton Community Elementary
  • Charles Pyng, Monona Grove High School
  • Kerrie Rashid, Lodi Primary School
  • Michael Ray, Verona Area High School
  • Jessica Reed, Stoner Prairie Elementary
  • Amanda Reichhold, Netherwood Knoll Elementary
  • Alexandria Reimer, Waunakee Intermediate School
  • Megan Reischel, St. Dennis School
  • Leasha Rennhack, Jefferson Elementary
  • Skyler Reynolds, Boscobel Middle/High School
  • Kelly Riehbrandt, Beaver Dam High School
  • Patrick Ries, Janesville Jackson Elementary
  • Ron Riese, St. Maria Goretti
  • Lori Riese, Hackett Elementary School
  • Beth & Jason Riesterer, Brodhead Elementary/Middle/High Schools
  • Beth Rife, St. James Catholic School
  • Margaret Riley, Taylor Prairie Elementary School
  • Karen Riley, Peace Lutheran School Sun Prairie, WI
  • Pernille Ripp, Oregon Middle School
  • Elliot Rittenbery, River Bluff
  • Jennifer Riyeff, Olson Elementary
  • Marcia Roberts, Mineral Point Elementary
  • Aaron Roden, Sacred Heart Catholic School
  • William Rogeberg, Badger Ridge
  • Chelsea Roggenbauer, Westside Elementary
  • Spencer Rohlinger, Baraboo High School
  • Kari Ropicky, Spring Hill Elementary School
  • Cameron Rosen, River Bluff
  • Deb Rumpf, Randall Elementary School, Madison
  • Susan Running, Edgerton Middle School
  • Kirsten Rusch, Highland Community School
  • Andrea Russell, Antioch Upper Grade School
  • Laura Russella, Middleton High School
  • Michelle Sackmaster, Big Bend Elementary
  • Jean Salzgeber, Boscobel Middle/High School
  • Torri Sampson, Middleton High School
  • Nicole Sander, Highland Community Schools
  • Lauren Saxon, Marshall WI (ELC) Early Learning Center
  • Rhonda Scallon, Boscobel Middle/High School
  • Alyssa Scharrer, Eastside Lutheran Church
  • Andrea Schauer, Horizon Elementary
  • Debbie Schell, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School
  • Rebecca Schinker, River Valley High School
  • Kathy Schlief, DeForest Area Middle School
  • Cher Schliem, Pecatonica Area High School
  • Nicholas Schmidt, James Madison Memorial High School
  • Dan Schmidt, Stoughton High School
  • Valerie Schnulle, Kennedy Elementary School, Janesville
  • Jennifer Schrab, Jefferson Elementary School, Janesville
  • SallySchremp, Capitoland School
  • Rebecca Scinico, Brooklyn Elementary School
  • Wilson Seely, Whitehorse Middle School
  • Keith Setz, Waterloo Middle School
  • Ann Shedesky, Gompers Elementary Madison
  • Kayleigh Shmid, Stoughton High School
  • Suzanne Shultz, Milton High School
  • Tim Simon, Middleton High School
  • Jenny Singer, Mineral Point Elementary
  • Dawn Skrzypchak, Edison and Franklin Middle Schools
  • Julie Slattery, Emerson Elementary
  • Katie Slosarek, Springhill Elementary School
  • Lisa Slotten, Conrad E. Elvehjem Elementary School
  • Gretchen Smerda, Token Springs Elementary
  • Renee Smith, Milton East Elementary School
  • Kari Smith, Highland Community Schools
  • Ashley Smith, Country View Elementary School
  • Jody Smithback, Sullivan Elementary
  • Beth Sokol, Lodi Primary School
  • Bari Solochek, Elvehjem elementary
  • Ashley Solofra, Waterloo Middle School
  • Jessica Spitzer, Brooklyn Elementary
  • Lisa Stafford, Lincoln Elementary
  • Aimee Stano, St. Ann’s School
  • Toni Statz, Academy for Little Learners
  • Kristin Staver, Mineral Point High School
  • Stacy Stecker, Pineview Elementary School
  • Kevin Steele, Monticello High School
  • Carlee Steinhaus, Marshall Elementary School
  • Becky Stokes, Indian Mound Middle School
  • Laura Stoller, Oregon Middle School
  • Danielle Storkson, Richland Middle School
  • Camara Stovall, Frank Allis Elementary
  • Nicole Suchomel, Taylor Prairie
  • Amanda Sullivan, Clinton Community High School
  • Jerre Sveum, Lakeview Elementary School-Whitewater
  • Holly Swanson, Randoloph Elementary/Middle School
  • Danielle Syse, Pecatonica Elementary
  • Travis Sysko, New Glarus Elementary
  • Charles (Chuck) Tank, Dodgeville High School
  • Christine Temby, Mcfarland IMMS
  • Jaime Teniente, Levi Leonard Elementary
  • Joe Thompson, Blessed Sacrament Grade School (Madison)
  • Molley Tormey, Glacier Creek Middle School
  • Stacey Trautsch, Windsor Elementary
  • Stephanie Tresemer, Brodhead Middle School
  • Jim Tropp, Parker High School
  • Katherine Tuinstra Schereck, Jefferson High School
  • Sarah Updike, Prairie View Elementary
  • Angela Vessey, Beaver Dam Middle School
  • Mackensie Wade, Milton West
  • Sarah Wagner, Kennedy Elementary
  • Trudy Wahlen, New Berlin School District
  • Greg Walendal, Beloit Memorial High School
  • Pam Walsh, Pineview Elementary
  • Betsy Warner, Glacier Edge Elementary
  • Spencer Warren, Sun Prairie - Creekside Elementary
  • Phillip Watters, Randall Elementary School, Madison
  • Lisa Weatherby, Westside Elementary
  • Amy Weber, Glacier Creek Middle School
  • Tamara Weisbrod, Windsor Elementary
  • Alyssa Weymier, Horizon Elementry - Sun Prairie
  • Nancy Whitinger, Middleton High School
  • RaShaun Whitman, Milwaukee College Prep
  • Ingrid Wickboldt, Good Shepherd Lutheran School
  • Laura Wilberding, Cuba City High School
  • Liz Wilson, Parker High School
  • George Wilson, Oregon High School
  • Rachel Wimer, Sun Prairie High School
  • Emily Witkiewicz, Token Springs Elementary
  • Michele Wobschall, Itacha Schools
  • Andy Wong, Shorewood Hills Elementary School
  • Keith Wright, Craig High School
  • Julia Xistris, Belleville Elementary
  • Myzoom Yang, Prairie View Middle School
  • Katelin York, Cambria Freisland Elementary
  • Kelsey Zak, Jack Young Middle School
  • Emily Zaborsky, Rome Corners Intermediate School
  • Julie Zart, Boscobel Middle/High School
  • Sally Zeinemann, Northside Elementary
  • Karen Ziegler, Windsor Elementary
  • Robyn Zietlow, Elm Lawn Elementary
  • Sarah Zingsheim, Creekside Elementary
  • Mia Zuberbuhler, Argyle School District
  • Kathleen Zuniga, Black Hawk Middle School

 