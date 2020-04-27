2020 Great Taste of the Midwest canceled

This Great Taste of the Midwest Festival is the latest event canceled as concerns about the coronavirus are forcing organizers to call off summertime events all over the state.

In a letter posted on the event’s website, its chairman, Jason Walters, explained that with the uncertain timeline for when the ban on mass gatherings will be lifted, the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild decided to pull the plug on this year’s festival.

“Unfortunately, the current health crisis compels us to make the tough decision to suspend planning efforts for our beloved festival,” he said. “I know you’re just as bummed out as we are.”

Walters said with the current cap of 10 people at any gathering, organizers had a hard time imagining officials allowing an event expected to draw 10,000 people by August, when the event was scheduled to happen.

The organization felt a responsibility to let the City of Madison and, Madison Parks Department, and Madison’s police and fire departments focus on the city’s essential services, he added.

Walters went on to remind beer lovers of the effects the current ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions are putting on local breweries and urging them to look for curb-side pick-ups and drive-throughs sales.

This year’s cancellations have not put a damper on next year’s plans, however, Walters noted.

“As a ray of hope, please mark your calendars for August 14, 2021 when we can all meet again and raise a beer in celebration!”