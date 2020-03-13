2020 Wisconsin Film Festival canceled

The 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival, which was slated to begin early next month, has been called off, organizers announced.

In a statement Friday afternoon, they said the decision came in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and is in line with public health officials’ recommendations for non-essential large gatherings.

“The Festival is grateful for the public’s understanding of this difficult situation and its support through the years,” organizers said, adding that they, the festival staff, and programmers are already looking forward to next year.

They plan to offer refunds to anyone who has already purchased tickets. The details for the process are still in the works and, when it is set, will be posted on 2020.wifilmfest.org.

The eight-day event was supposed to start on April 2 and was set to show 155 movies across seven screens at five locations on and off campus.

Next year’s even is set to run from April 8-15.

