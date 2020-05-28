2020 Wisconsin State Fair canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the state's largest event, the Wisconsin State Fair.

Organizers made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying they were concerned about the safety of its staff and the over one million people who attend over the course of the 11-day fair.

“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly," said Wisconsin State Fair Park Board Chairman John Yingling.

In its announcement, they noted that COVID-19 related restrictions have been easing across the state, however, because of how easily the virus can spread, health officials are still recommending against holding mass gatherings.

Additionally, they noted the safety requirements for such an event, including social distancing, the wearing of masks, and temperature checks.

"The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great,” Yingling added.

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors and staff had empowered Yingling to make the call as to whether to cancel the fair.

Tickets already purchased for this year's fair will still be good for the 2021 event, organizers said. Refunds will also be available through June 30. Main Stage convert tickets will be automatically refunded to the card used for the purchase.

Next year's state fair is slated for August 5-15.