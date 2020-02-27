2020 campaign offers scammers new ways to steal your money

The Better Business Bureau warns election season offers scammers new ways to try to con people out of their hard-earned money.

The organization reports its scam tracker is finding they are using bogus political fundraising calls to ask potential victims to “donate” money to candidates.

HOW IT WORKS

The scams typically involve robocalls, the BBB explained. In some of the calls, the recorded voice may even sound like the candidate. The caller claims a candidate’s opponent has raised a lot of money and, in order to counter that, the potential victim needs to donate and to do so immediately. If the person agrees, they are transferred to a live operator who asks for credit card information.

The BBB says the money will not go to the candidate. Instead, not only will the scammer make off with the money, they will also get personal information that can be used to steal the victim’s identity.

The agency adds, as Election Day nears, it expects the phony calls to increase.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

The BBB provided a few tips to help guard against these kinds of scams:

