2020 campaign offers scammers new ways to steal your money

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Better Business Bureau warns election season offers scammers new ways to try to con people out of their hard-earned money.
The organization reports its scam tracker is finding they are using bogus political fundraising calls to ask potential victims to “donate” money to candidates.
HOW IT WORKS
The scams typically involve robocalls, the BBB explained. In some of the calls, the recorded voice may even sound like the candidate. The caller claims a candidate’s opponent has raised a lot of money and, in order to counter that, the potential victim needs to donate and to do so immediately. If the person agrees, they are transferred to a live operator who asks for credit card information.
The BBB says the money will not go to the candidate. Instead, not only will the scammer make off with the money, they will also get personal information that can be used to steal the victim’s identity.
The agency adds, as Election Day nears, it expects the phony calls to increase.
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF
The BBB provided a few tips to help guard against these kinds of scams:
- Screen your calls. If a call comes in from a number you don’t recognize, don’t answer. Even if the number looks familiar, be wary. Check the number on Whitepages.com (a BBB Accredited Business) to see if it’s been flagged with a fraud alert.
- Don’t respond to unsolicited robocalls. If you receive an unsolicited robocall that seems to come from a legitimate business, be cautious. Scammers can fake caller ID, and businesses are only allowed to call you via robocall with your written permission. If someone is calling you out of the blue, it’s most likely a scam. Best practice is to hang up the phone without interacting with the call. Don’t “press 1 to be removed from our list;” that just confirms to the scammer that your number is good.
- Register with the Do Not Call Registry. This step won’t prevent scammers from calling you, but it will reduce the number of legitimate marketing calls you receive, which will make it easier to identify the fraudulent ones. If you live in the United States, call 888-382-1222 or register online at Donotcall.gov. If you live in Canada, visit the National Do Not Call List.