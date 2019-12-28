2020 timeline for Sun Prairie downtown redevelopment project

In 2019, several community input meetings were held to gather public feedback about what parts of downtown Sun Prairie should look like.

In January 2020, the city of Sun Prairie will discuss and could recommend for approval the ‘Stronger’ plan for the redevelopment of the area around Main and Bristol Streets, impacted by the 2018 explosion.

The project specifically surrounds the areas north and south of W Main Street and Bristol Street, the site where the deadly explosion took place in July 2018.

“It’s now been a year and a half since the explosion,” said City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser. “It has been something that we’ve needed to be patient. Nobody had plans on the night of the explosion for what could go in there so all that had to develop.”

The city hired consultants from the Lakota Group to develop a proposal for how to reinvent the space.

City of Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler said right now there’s a complete draft of the plan.

“The idea is that this provides a vision and a blueprint for those folks to move forward with their projects with confidence that the community will accept them,” Kugler explained.

Kugler says the long term plan aims to connect downtown Sun Prairie with the high school’s Ashely Field, set to open next fall.

“The goal is that the area becomes a strong area of the city and makes downtown Sun Prairie stronger,” he added.

The preferred plan would extend Lane Street and make it a destination street.

“It could be an area where we literally could do festivals and markets and things like that,” said Mayor Esser. “This is all a building process and we’ve come up with some really good thoughts and plans.”

Local business owners have seen the plans and are hopeful the redevelopment will bring new life to their own businesses on Main Street.

“I think most of us in the Business Improvement district are anxiously awaiting some construction to start,” said Dan Callies, the owner of Eddy’s Alehouse & Eatery. “I think in the next ten years here, you’ll hardly recognize downtown Sun Prairie.”

The City of Sun Prairie Planning Commission will meet on January 14, 2020 to vote to recommend the plan for approval by the city council.

