20th season of Dane Dances kicks off at Monona Terrace

An annual Madison tradition continues Friday with the 20th season of Dane Dances.

The event is free to the public with live music and dancing on the Monona Terrace.

Event organizers say the dance promotes race equality and relations among Madisonians.

“They come because they really enjoy it and it's an inviting environment, and it's an inviting environment where everybody gets along, and it's very peaceful, and they're excited and able to communicate,” says Al Cooper, the board president of Dane Dances!

Dane Dances runs every Friday night throughout the month.