19-year-old accused of looting & smashing store window in video that went viral

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with looting one downtown Madison business as well as the smashing of a window at Power Nine Games that was caught on video by a NBC15 News team.

Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Madison Police Dept., Gabrielle Kokesh, 19, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of burglary and criminal damage to property. She is accused of stealing from a business at 414 State Street on Saturday, May 30, the first night of the confrontations between police and protestors.

The video of a woman kicking in the window at Power Nine Games went viral shortly after it aired during NBC15’s continuing coverage of the confrontations downtown that night. In it, the woman is seen kicking out the front glass before being pulled away and seemingly lectured by two other people at the scene.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said the department’s Burglary Crime Unit is continuing to investigate, identify, and arrest people who may have damaged businesses or looted during the recent protests. He added that they have “a wealth of looting images captured by media, security cameras, and other sources” to work with.

Anyone with information regarding the looting or vandalism is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a time at P3Tips.com.

