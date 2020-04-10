215,000 FoodShare recipients get extra benefits during coronavirus pandemic

More than 200,000 recipients of FoodShare benefits will be getting a little more help affording their groceries for the next couple months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip Wisconsin.

“The effects of the pandemic have been hard on all Wisconsinites, but especially hard on the most vulnerable people in our state," Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act gives states the ability to offer the maximum monthly benefits amount for two months to FoodShare recipients who do not already receive them.

"The ability for eligible households to access additional FoodShare benefits during this public health emergency provides an important lifeline to one of our most basic human needs," Palm explained.

In light of the legislation, eligible FoodShare households will get the maximum monthly benefit for the months of March and April, DHS said. The March benefits will be added to QUEST cards on April 12, while the April benefits will appear on April 26.

Anyone in line for expanded benefits will receive a letter letting them know. Households already receiving the maximum benefit will not be receiving the bump. (Full list of maximum benefits)

If the emergency conditions continue into May, the agency says it plans to meet with federal officials to see about extending the allotments.

