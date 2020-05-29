217 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Waupon Correctional Institution

A total of 217 inmates at the Waupon Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Friday.

The DOC said in a news release that it has tested more than 7,000 inmates across the state after the department decided to ramp up COVID-19 testing for its inmates and employees. So far, most of the tests have come back from the lab - and most are negative.

Of the 217 total confirmed cases at Waupon Correctional, 184 cases are new as of Friday, the DOC says.

Testing at Waupon was completed this week, and more than 1,500 people there were tested, including 1,181 inmates.

DOC says as of Friday, they have received about half of the Waupon tests.

Of the inmates who tested positive, most were asymptomatic, according to the DOC.

"While the increase in testing may increase the number of confirmed positive cases within our agency, just as it does in the community, it now enables us to identify those asymptomatic carriers and properly isolate those individuals, which is crucial to reducing spread," according to a release.

Head to the DOC's COVID-19 dashboard to learn more.

Waupun Correctional is located in Waupon, Wis. a city on the border of Dodge and Fond du Lac counties.

