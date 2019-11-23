21st Women’s Weekend at the Alliant Energy Center

This weekend is Women’s Weekend at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

This marks the 21st year of the event, hosted by BRAVA Magazine.

The event features more than 100 local vendors, including everything from fitness classes to spa services.

Organizers say the event is all about empowering women to engage with their local communities.

“We are celebrating women in the area. we want to give them a full experience and something fun to do for two straight days. Connect with health care professionals, connect with local retailers in the community and just celebrate a day out,” says Dena Frisch, event organizer.

At the same event, the Zonta Club of Madison is working to end what they call “period poverty.”

“Bring the Basics Period” kicked off on Saturday at the Women’s Weekend event. It is an effort to collect menstruation products and distribute them to local groups.

Jan Garkey, who is spearheading the campaign, says there are women nationwide who have to miss school because they do not have access to pads or tampons.

“This applies to Dane County too,” she says. “There are women who have to choose between period products and food, and that’s wrong because period products are a necessity not a luxury.”

The Women’s Weekend event continues until 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $7 per person, but will be free for those who donate a box of feminine hygiene products.

