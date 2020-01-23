22 charges filed against man accused of robbing credit union, raping employee

The man accused in a violent hostage situation in Rockford, Illinois is now facing additional charges.

Police say Nicholas August held a woman hostage while robbing the Heritage Credit Union on Jan. 3, 2020.

During that time police say August raped the 39-year-old woman.

After seven hours of standoff at the credit union, August released the woman and surrendered to police and a SWAT team.

The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. August was taken into custody.

Police later learned that August had in possession a pellet gun resembling a firearm during the robbery.

Police say he did not know the victim, a bank employee, before the incident.

August appeared in Winnebago County Court in Illinois on Jan. 6, and was officially charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

On Thursday, 22 additional charges were filed against August. The charges include criminal sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery, burglary, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, according to WREX.

August will be back in court on Jan. 29.

