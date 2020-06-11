$22 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Menomonie woke up Thursday morning $22 million richer after hitting the jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big win, saying the lucky ticket was sold at the Synergy Coop Exit 45, on 2100 County Road B. Thursday night's numbers were:

10, 33, 41, 52, 54, and the Powerball was 18.

According to the Lottery, this is the 18th time someone bought the winning Powerball ticket in the Badger State and the first since a $768.4 million one was sold in March 2019.

"We all know Wisconsin is a lucky place and I'm overjoyed the winning Powerball ticket was sold in our state," Director Cindy Polzin said. "I want to give a huge congratulations to Synergy Coop for selling the big winning ticket!"

Synergy Coop will cash in, too, on the winning ticket. For selling it, they will receive a $100,000 incentive.