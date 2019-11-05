22-year-old arrested after driving into opposing traffic while drunk: police

A 22-year-old Madison man is behind bars for driving into opposition traffic and driving while intoxicated over the weekend.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Elvis Boj-Guzman driving on the wrong side of the road on Stoughton Road last Saturday night, according to Madison police.

One driver, 55 years old, had to quirky veer out of Boj-Guzman to avoid a collision, but the suspect’s car still smashed into the rear of the car, sending it spinning.

The victim watched as the suspect got out of his car and started running away.

A second motorist, 50, saw the entire incident. When he saw the suspect taking off, he decided to give chase. The motorist eventually caught up to the suspect and tackled him to the ground.

Boj-Guzman was arrested for operating while intoxicated – third offense, hit-and-run and driving against traffic.

Police say the 55-year-old victim was not injured. The northbound lanes were closed while the crash was investigated and damaged cars towed away.

