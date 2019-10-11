22-year-old man arrested for stealing SUV in Madison

A Madison man is behind bars in connection to a stolen vehicle earlier this week.

Fitchburg police say officers found a stolen Audi SUV at Churchill Drive near Greenway View on Thursday.

A short time later officers noticed a man approaching the vehicle. Officers took him into custody and found evidence connecting him to the car theft.

Alwayne Jones Jr., 22, was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and receiving stolen property.

Possession of marijuana and narcotic drugs charges against Jones will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

