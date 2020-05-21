23-year-old arrested after heroin overdose

A heroin overdose over the weekend led to the arrest of the man accused of supplying the person who took the drugs.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Wopat was arrested Thursday after a deputy spotted his vehicle in Janesville and pulled it over.

The 23-year-old Wopat was booked into the Rock County jail on counts of 2nd degree reckless endangering safety and manufacturing or delivery of heroin, Sheriff Troy Knudson said. He has since been released and is due back in court in July.

The Sheriff’s Office had identified him as the suspect in an overdose on May 17 at the Lions Quick Mart, in the 1600 W. Hwy 14.

