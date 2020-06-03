23-year-old killed in Iowa Co. farm tractor wreck

A 23-year-old Mineral Point man died Tuesday night after his farm tractor crashed while heading down an Iowa Co. highway.

According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, Slade T. Norton was heading east on County Road DD around 8:20 p.m., towing a wagon filled with bales of hay. Investigators say the vehicle broke in half while going downhill near Woodlawn Road.

Both the tractor and the wagon continued sliding downhill, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The tractor went into a ditch, while some parts of it as well as the wagon ended up in the Yellowstone River.

The Iowa Co. Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

