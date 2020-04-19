230-acre wildfire in Juneau Co. contained, DNR remains on scene

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ fire crews remain on scene Sunday after 234-acres burned at the Necedah Wildlife Refuge.

The DNR ruled debris burning as the cause of the fire that began Saturday. Upland grass and timber burned until it reached wetter ground in the marsh.

They said the weather conditions caused a fire danger to be very high on Saturday and evacuations occurred along 17th Street and Highway 80. Four to five structures were threatened but not impacted.

The DNR did not report any injuries related to the wildfire. It was monitored overnight with no issues.

Fire crews remain on scene to make sure there are no hot spots or burning within the contained fire.

The DNR is reminding people burning permits have been suspended since March 27 due to the Coronavirus.