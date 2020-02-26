24 charged with drug trafficking, gun offenses in Milwaukee

Authorities say 24 people associated with a violent drug trafficking gang operating in a northeast Milwaukee neighborhood are facing federal charges.

Hundreds of federal, state and local officers executed search warrants Tuesday and rounded up 17 of the defendants. The remaining defendants remained at large Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger says officers recovered 53 firearms, including military assault-style weapons, 900 grams of heroin, more than 150 grams of a drug mixture that contained fentanyl, along with cocaine, marijuana and $300,000 during the course of the investigation.

At a news conference Wednesday, federal and local officials said gang was known as the Buffum Meinecke Boys.