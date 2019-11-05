24-year-old man dead after being run over by a tractor

A 24-year-old man is dead after he was run over by a tractor early Tuesday morning in Rock County.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, just after 1 a.m. deputies were called to a farm on North Fox Road. There they found a man from Belvidere, Ill. unconscious and not breathing. Life saving measures were attempted, but the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the tractor was being driven by an 18-year-old from Garden Prairie, Ill. Deputies said the 24-year-old man tried to get off the tractor while it was moving, but slipped on the mud covered ladder and fell to the ground. It was then that he was hit by the rear tire of the tractor.

At this time the investigation is on-going, but no foul play is suspected.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time, pending notification of the family.