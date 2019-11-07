24-year-old who died in Rock County tractor accident identified

The 24-year-old man who died after being run over by a tractor in Rock County has been identified.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said Daniel Derose Jr. of Belvidere, Ill. died following the farming accident. Deputies said just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, they were called to a farm on North Fox Road. There they found Derose unconscious and not breathing. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the tractor was being driven by an 18-year-old from Garden Prairie, Ill. Deputies said Derose tried to get off the tractor while it was moving, but slipped on the mud-covered ladder and fell to the ground. It was then that he was hit by the rear tire of the tractor.

This death remains under investigation by Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.